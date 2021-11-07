DMK man held for assaulting Circuit House caretaker

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The DMK functionary who assaulted the caretaker of Government Circuit House was arrested on Saturday and later remanded until November 19. Sources said as J Billa Jegan (44) developed chest pain after the arrest, he was shifted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. The mouthpiece of the DMK, Murasoli, reported that Jegan was suspended from the party.

Earlier on Friday, Thoothukudi South police registered an FIR against Jegan and his five associates under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (armed with deadly weapons), 452 (trespassing), 294(b) (uttering obscene song), 332 (causing hurt), 324 (hurting with dangerous weapons), 506(ii) (criminal intimidation) and 510 (trespass public place in intoxicated state) of IPC based on a complaint given by Saddam Sait (29), the caretaker of the Government Circuit House on South Beach Road here in Thoothukudi. In his complaint, Sait said Jegan assaulted him after he denied him and his associates a room at the Circuit House to drink alcohol. Police said a search is on for other suspects.