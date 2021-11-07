Purge in DMK ahead of urban local body polls

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of its preparations before the upcoming urban local body elections in the State, the DMK leadership has suspended many of the party functionaries, with most of them being from the nine districts where rural local body polls were held recently.

In an article published in these columns on October 20 – “Ahead of urban civic polls, DMK to pull up those who created rebels”, it was stated that the DMK leadership is mulling action against the functionaries responsible for the party losing union councillor seats to rebel candidates in the rural local body polls.

Now, the party has suspended several functionaries, including four union secretaries, two union in-charges, and the husband of one union chairperson. Notable persons who faced the party’s action include: Vellore district Alangayam West union in-charge VS Gnavelan, member of the union in-charges team Pari, husband of Alangayam union chairperson Sangeetha, East union in-charge PM Munivel, Kancheepuram district Madurantakam South union secretary V Sridharan, Tenkasi district Kadayam union secretary R Kumar, Melaneelithanallur union secretary A Raja. According to party sources, the action was taken as the leadership, prima facie, received complaints against the functionaries.

The party leadership has also decided to send an enquiry team into all the districts to meet party cadres and rebel candidates in case if needed. The party cadre expect the party to continue with the actions so that a thumping victory is ensured in the upcoming urban local body elections. They believe the adamant and lethargic attitude of a significant number of incumbent functionaries would affect the party’s prospectus.

According to party sources, at least ten persons would be formally suspended from their posting in the coming days.