STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Complete probe against former AIADMK minister, file final report in 10 weeks: HC

Two petitions have alleged corruption running to several hundred crores of rupees in the award of contracts by Chennai and Coimbatore Corporations by the minister during the previous AIADMK regime.

Published: 08th November 2021 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu minister SP Velumani

Former Tamil Nadu minister SP Velumani (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to complete its investigation on the corruption allegations against former Municipal administration Minister S P Velumani and file the final report within 10 weeks.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu gave the direction, while disposing of two petitions, the first one filed in 2018 by the Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption movement and the second one from R S Bharathi of the DMK, filed this year.

The petitions had alleged corruption running to several hundred crores of rupees in the award of contracts by Chennai and Coimbatore Corporations by the minister during the previous AIADMK regime and prayed for constitution of a special investigating team (SIT) to probe the charges and to take punitive action.

As the then AIADMK government had closed the case following a clean chit given by a special team in 2019, the matter was reopened after the DMK came to power this year.

"The law has to be allowed to take its own course. Upon completion of the investigation, a report will, no doubt, be filed. And such report will be filed within the next ten weeks, be in the form of a charge sheet or a final report," the bench said.

It noted the state had rejected a plea from Velumani to furnish a copy of the preliminary enquiry (PE) report to him, at this stage.

"It may do well to decline the request," the bench said.

It, however, said that if the PE report forms basis for any of the charges ought to be framed, a copy of the same may be given to Velumani, by the trial court after the final report is filed.

After holding that no purpose would be served in keeping the petitions alive and disposing of them, the bench gave the direction to the DV& AC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SP Velumani Madras High Court Velumani corruption allegations
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp