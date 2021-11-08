STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dams brim, rivers in spate as rain pounds Tamil Nadu's districts

Published: 08th November 2021 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Following the heavy rainfall on Saturday night, water is clogged at the roads at Pechiamman Padithurai road in Madurai

Following the heavy rainfall on Saturday night, water is clogged at the roads at Pechiamman Padithurai road in Madurai. (Photo| KK Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

SALEM/TIRUPPUR/MADURAI/TIRUCHY: An 80-year-old man who was reportedly crossing the Swetha River in the Salem was swept away on Sunday. Gangavalli police said that S Arumugam from Anaiyampatti was crossing the river that flows between Tammampatti and Gangavalli. Police and fire officials have launched a search operation to trace him.

The water level in Mettur dam is expected to reach its full storage height of 120 ft in two or three days. The inflow to the dam started increasing from the second week of October due to heavy rains in the catchment. Also, water released for irrigation was reduced as delta districts continued receiving copious rains.

Several localities in Tiruppur were inundated after rains lashed the city throughout the night on Saturday. As many as 50 people from Mummoorthy Nagar in the district were relocated. Several government schools including Boyampalayam Corporation Middle School were inundated, and the water was pumped out.

The Amanlingeswarar temple in Udumalaipet has been closed by the temple administration for last three days owing to heavy water flow in Panchalinga falls. Sources said the the temple was filled with debris.
Madurai Collector S Aneesh Sekar issued a statement on Saturday night urging public to not go near the Vaigai River. Flood alert has also been issued for residents living on the river banks. As on Sunday, the water inflow to Vaigai has increased to 3,553 cusecs.

Heavy rains that lashed delta regions on Saturday night submerged several houses and streets. The rains which started on Saturday night continued to pour on Sunday, recording an average rainfall of 32.46 mm in Tiruchy and 30mm in Karur. Residential areas in Manapparai and Kulithalai in Karur were worst hit with each receiving 68mm and 70mm rainfall, respectively.

Two-wheelers, auto crushed after tree falls

An old tree on Aarapalayam Jail Road in Madurai fell on Sunday morning. According to Fire and Rescue personnel, a share auto and two two-wheelers were crushed by the tree

