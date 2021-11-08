STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami slams government for removing protection to former minister

Palaniswami said that Shanmugam's life is at threat following an attack on him in 2006, during which an AIADMK cadre was murdered.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Former chief minister and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday condemned the State government for withdrawing the police protection provided to former minister C Ve Shanmugam.

Palaniswami said that Shanmugam's life is at threat following an attack on him in 2006, during which an AIADMK cadre was murdered. He said the State government would be responsible if there was any attack on the former minister.

