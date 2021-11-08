Will night flights revive Salem airport fortunes?

M Sabari By

Express News Service

SALEM: Citing rapid urbanisation of the district, the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Salem, has appealed to the central government to improve infrastructure at Salem airport and facilitate flight operations at night.

Built on 136 acres, the Salem airport was inaugurated in 1993. The first flight was operated in April in the Chennai-Salem-Coimbatore sector. The service, however, lasted for three months as there was not enough response.

After 16 years, in November 2009, flights were operated to Chennai and they continued for two years. In October 2011, flights were stopped, again due to poor patronage. Services resumed in 2018, but stopped in July this year. There are indications that services would resume later this month.

At 6000 metres, Salem airport is the fifth longest runway in the State, but it does not have infrastructure like Very high frequency Omni-Directional Range (VOR) equipment to handle night landings. President of Salem chapter of ICCI Karthi Kandappan said the region was developing rapidly and improving infrastructure to handle bigger planes would help gain traction among business travellers.

"VOR must be installed immediately to enable night landing. It will facilitate operations even in poor visibility. Though some surveys were conducted, the work has not started. There are only two parking bays in Salem. Considering the next 20 years, we need a minimum of six more parking bays, so the airport must be expanded. We raised the issue with the chief minister during his recent visit to Salem."

Revenue officials said told TNIE that 568.72 acres awould be needed across Sikkanampatti, Pottiyapuram, Thumbipadi and Kamalapuram villages for expanding the airport. "We have identified lands. Measuring works were completed and boundary lines have been marked. At present work is on to fix the price for the trees and land," sources said.

Chiarman of Salem airport advisory committee and MP S R Parthiban said, " There are some issues with land acquisition. Expansion works will start once these are sorted out. Works for setting up the VOR facility will commence soon."