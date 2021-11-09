CBI biased in probe into Thoothukudi police firing: Advocate

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Accusing the CBI of acting in a biased manner in the Thoothukudi police firing case, advocate S Vanchinathan demanded that the agency register a murder case against the Sterlite authorities, the then AIADMK government, police personnel and revenue officials who, he said, are responsible for the death of 13 people.

“While the public and protestors were charged for violence, why have the police not been booked for firing at them? Is the CBI acting in favour of Vedanta Group and the AIADMK?” Vanchinathan questioned. He said the Union government and the CBI should respond on whether any action has been taken against the police officials involved, and if any chargesheet has been filed against them.

Addressing the media at the combined district court complex in Madurai on Monday, he said of the 71 persons, against whom the CBI had filed a chargesheet for rioting during the anti-Sterlite protest in Thoothukudi in May 2018, 27 were summoned by Chief Judicial Magistrate D Jeyakumari Jemi Rathna on Monday.