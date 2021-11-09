Demand for birth companions on rise in TN

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: Pregnant women and new mothers have demanded effective implementation of Birth Companion Programme (BCP) at government hospitals in the State. The Tamil Nadu government was the first to introduce BCP in the country in 2004.

Selvi (name changed) was admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) last month for delivery after being referred by a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Tenkasi district. At the TvMCH labour ward, her newborn died after allegedly falling from her bed.

Claiming that the staff at the labour ward refused to take care of her, as she was affected by jaundice, Selvi petitioned Collector V Vishnu and TvMCH Dean Dr Ravichandran. The TvMCH administration refuted her claim, and said Selvi gave birth in her seventh month of pregnancy, and that the baby suffered from a liver disease. An inquiry is underway following Selvi’s petition, Ravichandran said.

A relative of Selvi said if the hospital administration had allowed one of her family members inside the labour ward, the baby would have been alive now. But, the relative was not aware of the BCP. “The companion can provide pregnant women much-needed emotional support,” said Dr Rathnakumar, Expert Advisor of National Health Mission. He said positive outcomes were witnessed at hospitals where BCP was implemented. “These hospitals witnessed reduced caesarean sections. The pregnant women felt more secure and comfortable in the presence of their companion,” he said.

Krishnavalli, a resident of Alangulam who gave birth to her second and third babies in 2015 and 2020 respectively in TvMCH claimed she faced verbal abuse from the nurses and was beaten severely on her thighs during delivery. “I do not know whether beating thighs will help in some way to push the baby out. But the abuses I had to bear for getting pregnant for the third time, is not acceptable at all. The BCP will ensure dignity of the pregnant women,” she noted.

Malathi (name changed) who gave birth in Government Hospital, Ambasamudram in April alleged the hospital staff in the labour ward did not help her in delivering the baby normally and it eventually led to caesarean. “I got admitted to the hospital six days before my delivery date.

The hospital staff were not in good terms with me as I took some of their mistakes to the knowledge of their superior. I did not think that my complaint will result in the staff’s apathetic behaviour during my delivery. I was scolded and left to scream without any help in the labour ward. Despite requests, none of my family member was allowed to meet me. My husband or I were not explained why I had to undergo caesarean while my previous delivery was normal,” she added.

A former dean of Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, requesting anonymity, said most of the government medical college hospitals and district headquarters hospitals across the State are not implementing BCP due to space constraint in the labour ward and to avoid disturbance from the companions.

When contacted, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan told TNIE, the BCP is being implemented at some PHCs that have spacious labour wards. “Pregnant women will feel relaxed when their relatives are close by. I will check the status of the programme implementation, and will instruct all institutions to implement it,” he assured.

Baby theft down

A presentation by Rathnakumar and former State Nodal Officer of BCP Dr Tamilselvi said BCP led

to fewer complaints of abuse, baby theft and change of babies at hospitals