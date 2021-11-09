Farmers hit as Seed Act silent on compensation

Saravanan MP By

TIRUPPUR: Several instances of farmers suffering the loss of yield, allegedly due to the poor quality of seeds, have been reported in the district. But the affected farmers stand no chance of getting relief because the Seed Act of 1966 and Seed rules and Seed control order 1983 do not have a compensation clause. As a result, no appellate or nodal authority could be created to determine the right amount of compensation in cases arising out of seed quality.

A section of farmers in Mantripalayam, Kulampalayam, Kallipalayam and Koradamuthur bought shallot seeds from a trader in Kallipalayam. After the harvest in August (2021), they were in for a shock since the yield was the big onion (Bellary variety) and they could not sell it because of poor returns. Similarly, another set of farmers from Kundadam, Pallampatti, Nandavanapalayam in Dharapuram Taluk faced similar issues in July 2021.

Speaking to TNIE, Prakash a farmer from Palladam, "Around 60-70 farmers bought onion seeds for a price ranging from Rs 6,000-7000 a kilo and spent more than Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 per acre on fertilizers, insecticides and labour. But the crops failed due to sub-standard seeds. Most of the farmers bought from middlemen and others from seed dealers. The affected farmers staged protests and after intervention from the agriculture department, they were able to trace the seeds from the distributor from Dindigul and got compensation of ` 25,000 per acre from him. But, this is very little. Neither the agriculture department nor seed inspection department arranged fair compensation."

Elaborating, Tamil Nadu Farmers' Protection Association President A Esan said, "Sub-standard seeds are causing huge losses for farmers for the past several months now. Private individuals have allegedly been selling onion seeds mixed with substandard onion seeds to the farmers. It is difficult to trace them. In order to regulate seed selling, the seed act 1966 and Seed control order 1983 are enforced. Though the Act has a criminal clause to check wrong or false selling, which offer a heavy fine and six months imprisonment, there is no compensation component. A compensation clause is needed to be added to these rules. The kind of compensation should be given and assessed by a special appellate authority or a nodal officer who can resolve the problems arising from sub-standard seeds."

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Director (Seed Inspection Department) - Coimbatore Zone - Dr Venkatachalam said, "To address problems related to substandard seeds, we have listed a set of procedures to be followed by the seed dealers and distributors including Enrolment certificate, Seed service sample result etc. Non-maintenance of these procedures could invite severe penalties. We have even cancelled the licenses of four dealers in the Coimbatore zone. But, the assessment of compensation isn't added or mentioned in Seed Act or Seed rules and control order 1983. We will inform higher officials about the need to amend the act and rules."