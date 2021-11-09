Kerala gave permission to cut 15 trees but now backtracking: TN Minister

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan on Tuesday clarified that Kerala Forest Department had indeed given permission to Tamil Nadu for cutting 15 trees just downstream of the Baby dam of the Mullaiperiyar dam but now the Kerala government is backtracking on this issue.

Addressing a press conference at the State secretariat, the minister released copies of letters from Kerala officials to Tamil Nadu authorities giving permission to cut 15 trees by mentioning the names of the trees.

However, Durai Murugan did not clarify whether the State government has taken up this issue with Kerala Chief Minister again since the Tamil Nadu government had already thanked the Kerala CM for the permission given for cutting the trees.

AP Sunil Babu, Deputy Director (Project Tiger), in his letter dated November 6 to J Sam Erwin, Executive Engineer, Water Resources Department, Periyar Dam Special Division, Cumbum regarding his application to remove 23 Nos of trees just downstream of the Baby dam of Mullaiperiyar dam.

"The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Kerala, has granted permission for felling 15 numbers of trees and the underwoods and saplings within an appropriate area of 40 cents of the leased area immediately on the downstream of Mullaiperiyar baby dam, on condition that the timber and the firewood should not be used or taken outside the sanctuary area,” the communication sent by Sunil Babu had said.

The Minister also released the proceedings of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in this regard dated November 5. The order issued has given permission for cutting 15 trees along with the names of the trees standing within an approximate area of 40 cents falling within the Mullaiperiyar dam site for widening the base of the existing baby dam and earthen bund to strengthen the Mullaiperiyar dam. The name of the trees to be cut are Unnam (3 Nos), Porivetti (3 Nos) Katturubber, Mulakunari, and Vazhana (2 Nos each), Thanni Poomaram, Naikumbill, and Njaval.

“Since this information was conveyed through proper channels to the Tamil Nadu authorities, Chief Minister MK Stalin thanked the Kerala Chief Minister for the permission given to cut the 15 trees. However, now Kerala Forest Minister Saseendran now denies permission given to Tamil Nadu government for felling the trees. "I am the Water Resources Minister of Tamil Nadu. Can an official in my department write a letter of serious nature (inter-State issue) to another State without my knowledge? I am surprised at the Kerala Minister's denial," Durai Murugan added.

The Minister also referred to reports in Kerala media about a top Kerala official defending the permission given to Tamil Nadu for cutting the trees. The reports also said a Kerala official involved in giving permission to Tamil Nadu for cutting trees had conveyed the matter to Minister Saseendran and had said as per the lease agreement, Tamil Nadu has the legal right to cut the trees at the dam site.

"I do not want to interfere in this issue between the officials and Minister in Kerala now since it is concerning another State. But certain political parties in Tamil Nadu, without understanding all these issues, are levelling allegations,” Durai Murugan added.