Samba cultivation in Tiruchy comes under threat from rainfall

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Farmers in the district, too, have been at the receiving end of the incessant rains over the past few days as it has left hundreds of acres of Samba paddy saplings that were recently transplanted, inundated. While agricultural experts say the situation is under control, farmers fear that the heavy showers forecast for the next few days would destroy the seasonal cultivation altogether.

The rains causing irrigation canals to overflow have led to waterlogging issues in fields across the district.

Joint Director of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department Murugesan told TNIE, "Though waterlogging is witnessed in multiple areas across the district, low-lying areas, including Pulivalam, Kodiyalam, Kiliyur and Thiruverumbur, are facing it severely following the rains. If the rain stops for a day the stagnant water in the fields can be easily drained, but if more rain occurs as predicted by the IMD the recently planted paddy saplings might get damaged from inundation."

He added that nearly 150 acres of Samba paddy in Andanallur block and 300 acres in Thiruverumbur block, which are low-lying areas, have been identified to being suffering from waterlogging.

Meanwhile, Agriculture officials in every block have been asked to conduct inspections in their respective areas to assess the damage from the rainfall. Based on the reports, preventive measures will be taken for saving the crops, if needed.

Further speaking about the crop damage, Ayilai Sivasooriyan, farmer and district secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, said, "The improper maintenance of drain canals (filled with invasive water hyacinth plants) has caused severe waterlogging issues across Kodiyalam and Pulivalam villages in Andanallur block. With no way out for draining the stagnant water, several hundreds of acres of Samba paddy saplings which were recently transplanted have been completely inundated. With the continuing rainfall making the draining process hard, we are praying that the rain lessens for a few days to save our crops."

He also urged the PWD to immediately clear invasive plants in the drain canals for allowing a part of the stagnation to drain off.

The rise in flow in irrigation canals has also led to the Uyyakondan and Kattalai canal banks to suffer soil erosion.

Sugumar, a farmer from Pulivalam, said, "Owing to irrigation issues we are involved in paddy cultivation (Samba) only once in a year. From leasing the land for the season to labour costs we have spent nearly Rs 35,000 till date. If the heavy rains continue, we will be forced to drop the ongoing season and have to start over with a new batch of saplings. Saplings alone will cost Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per acre as it would be hard to find nurseries midway through the season.

Adding to labour costs, a minimum of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 has to be spent for restarting the whole season. Having our fingers crossed, we are waiting for the rainy days to end." He added that efforts are being taken by farmers to drain off the water stagnant in the fields.