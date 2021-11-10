STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore: Cop sexually abuses transwoman, absconds

Published: 10th November 2021 05:29 AM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A head constable who sexually assaulted a transwoman on the pretext of conducting an investigation on her complaint of mobile phone missing has been booked.

According to Coimbatore city police, the 30-year-old transwoman from PN Palayam in Coimbatore lodged a complaint with Racecourse police on her missing mobile phone. Meanwhile, in the afternoon, a policeman in uniform visited her house and told her that he had visited to investigate on her complaint. However, he sexually assaulted her.

Before leaving the place, the policeman also allegedly threatened her that she should visit him privately whenever he wanted. Following the incident, the transwoman, with the support of a transgender association, lodged a complaint with the Racecourse police on the sexual assault.

Investigations revealed that N Moovendhan Velpari (50), a head constable, attached to the station, had sexually assaulted the transwoman.  On Monday, he was booked under Section 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene words) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 18 (d) (causing physical, verbal and sexual abuse) of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019. Police said they were searching for the policeman who had been absconding.

