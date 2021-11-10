Dalit youth dies under suspicious circumstances in Kanyakumari; kin allege 'honour killing'

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: The family of a Dalit youth who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kanyakumari district has alleged that it is a case of "honour killing."

Suresh Kumar, 27, a BCom graduate, belonging to Thovalai Puthur was doing painting contract work. Suresh Kumar was in love with a dominant caste woman. The family of the woman opposed to their affair and apparently lodged a police complaint against Suresh Kumar.

Against this backdrop, according to Suresh Kumar's brother Anand, a police constable from Bhoothapandi police station and kin of the woman visited their house and asked Suresh Kumar to come to the police station for questioning. Suresh Kumar informed the police that he would come in his two-wheeler. He subsequently followed them to the station.

Thereafter, Suresh Kumar was found battling for life at a grove near the house of the woman. He was rushed to the Kanyakumari government medical college hospital in Nagercoil on November 7 but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Anand said that his brother was in love with the woman for several years. Recently, Suresh Kumar accompanied by a friend visited the woman's house and asked her parents to marry her off to him. But her brothers threatened Suresh Kumar with dire consequences if he didn't sever his relationship with his sister.

Anand claimed that his brother was murdered by the kin of his lover. However, police said that since the woman's parents had arranged her marriage with another person, Suresh Kumar went to her house and created a problem. Hence, they summoned him for questioning following a complaint lodged by the woman's parents.

Police claim that postmortem report revealed that Suresh Kumar died by consuming poison. They also claimed that there were no injuries on his body.

Suresh Kumar's kin protested refusing to receive his body as they alleged that he was murdered and demanded action against those responsible.