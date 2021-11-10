STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delta districts bear the brunt of heavy rains; Tamil Nadu death toll due to rains stands at 12

A four-year-old girl died in a wall collapse following heavy rains in Kumbakonam.

Published: 10th November 2021 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 04:37 PM

Residents commuting through the waterlogged street at Lingam Nagar and Rajalakshmi Nagar in Tiruchy. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

CHENNAI: A four-year-old girl died in a wall collapse following heavy rains in Kumbakonam on Wednesday, even as the death toll due to heavy rains in the state reportedly stood at 12.

The deceased has been identified as Ananya, 4, daughter of Gouthaman of a village near Patteeswaram. Police sources said the child was asleep inside the house with her parents when the mud wall of their house collapsed in the early morning hours of Wednesday. She suffered injuries and was admitted to the Kumbakonam government hospital where she succumbed. Her father suffered injuries.

In another incident, two persons Kanakaraj 37, and Sundari 32 suffered injuries when the roof of their house collapsed.

Several houses were reported damaged due to heavy rains in Kumbakonam and surrounding regions.

The death toll due to heavy rainfall in the state so far stood at 12, reports quoting Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said.

The delta districts bore the brunt of heavy rainfall. Normal life continues to remain thrown out of gear in several parts of the state including Chennai.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in at least nine districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of very heavy to extreme rainfall over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema on November 10 and 11, over South Interior Karnataka on November, 11 due to low pressure over the southeast Bay of Bengal. The low-pressure area is likely to concentrate into a Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours, move west–northwestwards and reach near north Tamilnadu coast by the early morning of November, 11.

Flooded street of Rainbow nagar at Puducherry. (Photo | Pattabi Raman, EPS)

Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Karaikal & Sriharikota around Cuddalore by the evening of November 11.

The heavy rainfall received (in cm) by parts of the state in the 24 hours ending on Wednesday morning include, Nagapattinam- Thirupoondi-31, Nagapattinam-29, Vedaranyam-25, Thalanayar-24; Karaikal: karaikal-29, Tiruvarur- Thiruthuraipoondi-22, Mannargudi-14, Nannilam, Muthupettai-13 each, Valangaiman-12, Pandavaiyaru, Needamangalam, Kudavasal, Vettikadu, Lower Anaicut-11 each, Thanjavur- Peravurani-20, Echanviduthi-17, Thanjavur-16, Madukkur-15 each, Adiramapatnam-13, Manjalaru, Kumbakonam, Ayyampettai-12, Vallam-10, Budalur, Tiruvaiyaru -9 each, Mayiladuthuirai-16,; Pudukkotai: Karambakudi-18, Manamelkudi, Avudayarkoil-10 each, Mimisal-8; Mayiladuthurai: Tarangambadi-16, Mayiladuthurai-14, Sirkali-13, Manalmedu-12,Kollidam-11; Puducherry: M.o Pondicherry-9, Namakkal: Rasipuram-8, Ariyalur: Jayamkondam-10.

Heavy rains Low pressure Depression Delta districts Death toll Tamil Nadu
