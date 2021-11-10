Destructive rains moving towards north Tamil Nadu; Nagapattinam receives 31 cm rainfall

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The rain bearing clouds are slowly moving from delta districts to north Tamil Nadu and heavy rains are expected to commence from Wednesday afternoon or evening.

​To give a sense of what the weather system can deliver, Nagapattinam in the last 24 hours received a whopping 31 cm of rainfall and Karaikal received 29 cm causing extensive damage.

The regional meteorological centre said the well marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a depression over the next 12 hours, move west–northwestwards and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by early morning of November 11.

"Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-north wards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Karaikal and Sriharikota around Cuddalore by the evening November 11."

The stretch between Cuddalore and Chennai is seen as the hotspot for heaviest spell of rains from Wednesday till Thursday morning. The coastal areas of Tamil Nadu need to keep a very close vigil for next 36 hours to 48 hours as extreme rains may happen in few places with widespread heavy rains.