NDRF team arrives in Puducherry as heavy rains continue to batter Union territory 

PUDUCHERRY: An NDRF team has arrived in Puducherry, which is being battered by heavy rainfall with injuries to two persons, damages to 25 houses and the loss of 27 livestock. Puducherry experienced 9.46 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours on Wednesday. Trees that fell at Bharathi Street and Bussy Street were cut and removed by the forest department and blocks in drains have been cleared by municipal authorities to avoid waterlogging.

Briefing newsmen, Puducherry district collector Purva Garg said though more rains are expected in the next three days as a consequence of low-pressure areas, people are advised not to panic as the district administration is fully prepared. The NDRF team from Arakkonam has arrived in Puducherry to assist the administration in rescue operations if required.

For the first time, civil defence volunteers with basic training on disaster management have been deployed in the field to assist Emergency Support Function teams (ESFs) and line departments, said Garg. All the ESF teams have been directed to intensify rescue and relief operations in a coherent and cohesive manner in coordination with line departments to attend to all eventualities. In addition, 11 Firka teams have been constituted to attend to the Firka level complaints due to heavy rainfall, she said, sharing the names and mobile phone numbers of the officials.

A total of 194 relief shelters have been opened in the Puducherry region. Around 12,500 food packets have been distributed to the residents of Puducherry, Oulgaret, Villianur and Bahour Taluks. As all the shelters in Puducherry region have been opened, residents of low-lying areas can make use of the shelters where all essential facilities including food and medical facilities are available.

Since the onset of the Northeast Monsoon from October 25, Puducherry region has received a total rainfall of 55.66 cm. All the lakes and tanks in Puducherry have almost reached their full capacity. The reading of Ossudu tank stands at 3.17 mts (FTL-3.51 mts) and Bahour tank at 2.46 mts (FTL-3.00 mts).

Due to heavy rainfall, excess water started being released from Sathanur dam on November 11. Hence, an alert was given on November 4 to the downstream villages of the Puducherry region viz. Nettapakkam, Pandasozhanallur, Vadukuppam, Embalam, Nathamedu, Kambalikarankuppam and Karikalampakkam on the bank of the Thenpennai river. Using the public address system, an alert was given to residents of Soriyankuppam and Kumandanmedu villages in Bahour Taluk. As Veedur dam was nearing its full capacity of 32 feet, anticipating release of excess water at any time, an alert was given on November 5 to district officials. The public was prevented from going to Sellipet and Manalipet check dams for bathing and swimming. The water level at Veedur is 30.750 feet, water inflow is 2084 cusecs and outflow is 2628 cusecs. The water level at Sathanur dam is 97.45 feet, water inflow is 1890 cusecs and outflow is 1890 cusecs.

All the relief shelters in the villages were opened and a central kitchen was activated for emergency purposes. The Scheduled Tribe community in Irulansandai, Kudiyiruppupalayam and Korkadu area was alerted and arrangements were made to provide them food.

The stagnant water at Chellan Nagar near Rainbow Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, Poiyakulam, Moorthy Nagar (Villianur). Ganesh Nagar (Muthialpet), Bakkiam Nagar (Nainarmandapam), MS Agraharam (Muthialpet), Boomianpet Housing Board, Pavanar Nagar, Chellan Nagar, Sankaradoss Swamigal Nagar is being bailed out.

The public can contact toll-free numbers 1070 & 1077 for rainfall-related complaints, queries and assistance.