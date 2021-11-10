STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One year into construction, Thalavanur check dam’s second sluice collapses

The right-side sluice of the dam collapsed early on Tuesday, following heavy rains. The public has been warned against approaching the banks of the river.

The broken right-side sluice of the check dam in Thalavanur village | EXPRESS

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: After the sluices of the Thalavanur check dam in Villupuram collapsed on Tuesday, within a year of its inauguration, the district’s farmers have raised questions about the quality of the dam’s construction. The right-side sluice of the dam collapsed early on Tuesday, following heavy rains. The public has been warned against approaching the banks of the river.

Built at a cost of Rs 25 crore, the dam suffered damage to the left side sluice in January this year. With damage to the right side sluice as well, the check dam now has little to no purpose of storing water for the coming year.

Inaugurated by then law minister C Ve Shanmugam in September 2020, the Thalavanur check dam lies between Thalavanur-Yenathirimangalam villages, across Thenpennai River in Villupuram and Cuddalore districts. According to official sources, water from the check dam would irrigate at least 2,000 acres. 

Speaking to TNIE, Villupuram All Farmers Association Secretary P Kalivardhan pointed out, “Groundwater and drinking water sources have also been affected. Running water will do no good to improve the groundwater level.” Kalivardhan added that the State government must immediately deploy temporary measures to block the running water at Thalavanur.

“About `15 crores for complete reconstruction of the dam has been proposed to the State government and the work will begin as soon as the funds are provided,” said Collector D Mohan.  Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and Villupuram MLA R Lakshmanan inspected the Thalavanur dam, along with the Collector and officials.
 

