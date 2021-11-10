STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OPS asks PM Modi for flood relief funds

In his letter to the PM, Panneerselvam explained that the government had started releasing surplus water from all reservoirs in the city.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release funds to Tamil Nadu to aid timely relief and rehabilitation works in rain-affected areas of Chennai.

In his letter to the PM, Panneerselvam explained that the government had started releasing surplus water from all reservoirs in the city. Also, heavy rainfall was predicted in nearly all parts of the State for the next five days due to low pressure over the Bay of Bengal. Apart from rehabilitation operations, ex-gratia payments have to be made for the damage to dwellings as part of a restoration plan. 

