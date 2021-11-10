Tiruchy: Gushing Uyyakondan canal limits Wins Anbu Avenue residents' movement

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: At least 30 families residing at Wins Anbu Avenue in the city remain confined in their houses since the past few days, courtesy a gushing Uyyakondan canal inundating the locality with water -- level as high as five feet.

The incessant rainfall has led to a hapless situation for hundreds of residents along the Uyyakondan canal, as it has led to water gushing through its sluices. And those at Wins Avenue are at the receiving end.

"We have been stuck here for the past two days. Around 1.00 am on Monday, our neighbours informed us about heavy water flow on the roads. Within a few hours, the level rose up to five feet and inundated several low-lying houses," said Sumathi, a resident and a teacher at a private school.

When The New Indian Express visited the neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon, the water level at Anbu Avenue was hip-deep.

While power supply to the houses was restored on Monday night after an inspection by TANGEDCO workers, residents were unsure of when the water level would recede and how the stagnation occurred.

"Our family has stayed in this neighbourhood for eight years and never have we witnessed anything like this before. Due to the high water level, we are spotting many snakes trying to entire houses. We have chased away at least seven of them till now. With sticks in our hands, we are keeping vigil and making sure no mishap happens," said Mathivanan, another resident. A few of Mathivanan's relatives, who had arrived at his house on Sunday night to participate in a family function at Chennai later this week, are stranded.

"As Deepavali got over recently, we had stocked up on groceries and essential items. We are surviving on them for now. But they will soon be exhausted and we hope by that time the water level will go down," a family member at Mathivanan’s said.

While the families in the locality were offered to be evacuated by the revenue administration, others continue to stay put hoping the water would soon recede.

Meanwhile, considering their plight, the staffers at local pharmacies, unmindful of the risk, have been helping the residents. Senthil Kumar, one such employee, who was spotted wading through the hip-deep water to deliver medicines on Tuesday afternoon, said, "As there are old people in the house, a family asked if it was possible for us to deliver medicines. So we took the order and delivered them by wading through this water. We hope to provide as much service as we can."

When contacted city Corporation Commissioner Mujibur Rehman said, "We are closely monitoring the situation and all efforts are being taken to drain out the water."