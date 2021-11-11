STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crops in 55,000 hectares inundated; over 3,600 tanks at full capacity: Minister

The minister also appealed to the people in Chennai and other districts, where heavy forecast has been given, to not step out unnecessarily till Thursday.

(Above) Water being released from Thervoy Kandigai reservoir in Tiruvallur district on Wednesday; An inundated paddy field in Nagapattinam | debadatta mallick/ express

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Wednesday said according to preliminary estimates, standing crops in 55,000 hectares in delta and other districts have been inundated with rainwater. Of this, crops in 3,500 hectares have been damaged.

The minister also appealed to the people in Chennai and other districts, where heavy forecast has been given, to not step out unnecessarily till Thursday. According to weather forecast, there could be heavy rains in the capital city on Thursday morning. Arrangements have been made to face any eventuality, he said, while also urging people to keep documents such as educational certificates, land documents, pattas, etc safe.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, he said, “Once the rain stops, the damages will be assessed and compensation paid accordingly.” The storage levels of 3,691 irrigation tanks across the State have reached their full capacity, as of Wednesday morning. The water level in 2,874 tanks range from 76 per cent to 99 per cent. Similarly, in 2,485 tanks, the water level stood between 51 to 75 per cent. While, in 4,532 tanks, it ranged between 26 per cent to 1 per cent, as many as 345 tanks are yet to receive water.

The NDRF has also sent 10 teams for rescue and relief operations in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Chennai districts. SDRF teams have also been deputed to Thanjavur and Cuddalore districts. On Wednesday, Villupuram district received the highest rainfall (32mm), followed by Cuddalore (19mm), Chennai (15mm), and Kancheepuram (11mm).

The government has also directed that water should not be released at night time from dams and lakes. Relief camps have been kept ready at 160 locations to accommodate people affected by rains.

