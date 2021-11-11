STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC orders probe into reversal of village panchayat poll result

The Madras High Court has ordered a thorough inquiry into the alleged irregularities in declaring the poll results to the post of president of a tribal panchayat in Kallakurichi district.

Published: 11th November 2021 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered a thorough inquiry into the alleged irregularities in declaring the poll results to the post of president of a tribal panchayat in Kallakurichi district.

A division bench consisting of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu ordered the Kallakurichi Collector to hold an inquiry into how one of the two contestants at Innadu village was declared winner initially and later, it was reversed to announce the other as the winner.

The bench directed the Collector to complete the probe expeditiously and report back to the court within a week. He was also asked to ascertain the veracity of the document produced by the aggrieved person declared the winner initially. The court further adjourned the matter to November 18.

Petitioner V Jayakodi said she was declared the winner in the president election by a margin of nine votes by the Returning Officer (RO) when counting was held on October 12. However, her rival Vijaya had threatened the RO of dire consequences if he did not reverse the decision. Later, Vijaya was declared winner  by 19 votes, the petitioner said.

Restrictions on entry of lawyers and clerks lifted
The Madras High Court has lifted certain restrictions introduced amid the pandemic to regulate the entry of lawyers and their clerks in the court premises. Advocates and registered advocate clerks will be allowed on the court premises from November 15 subject to strict adherence to the Covid protocol.

The restrictions on entry of litigants, parties appearing in person and others, except those whose presence is specifically required by courts, will continue to remain in force until further orders, according to a court notification issued by the Registrar General. Case hearings will continue to be via hybrid mode/virtual mode/physical mode.

