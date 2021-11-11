STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC stays order cancelling admissions to dental college

The Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed the order of the selection committee for medical admission cancelling admissions to a private dental college in the State.

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed the order of the selection committee for medical admission cancelling admissions to a private dental college in the State. The admissions were cancelled since the college exceeded the prescribed distance to a tie-up hospital.

The selection committee on November 2 cancelled the admissions to PG courses at Rajas Dental College in Kavalkinaru, Tirunelveli district, following an order of the Union government dated August 2, 2021, and a consequential order of the Dental Council of India dated October 28, 2021. The orders said the distance from the college to the tie-up hospital is more than 10 km, which violated the amended Dental Council of India Regulations, 2006.

The hospital management approached the Madras HC challenging cancellation of the admissions. It said since the college was established in 1987, and was approved under the 1993 regulations, the provisions of the 2006 regulations regarding location of the tie-up hospital do not apply to it. Staying the order, Justice M Dhandapani noted that prior to the 2006 regulations, it was not contemplated that the distance (by road) should be within 10 km.

