Durai Murugan should take back his statement on Mullaperiyar: Farmers’ assn

THENI: Coordination Committee of All Farmers’ Association in TN president PR Pandian urged the Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan to take back his statement that as per ‘rule curve’ method, water has been released for Kerala from Mullaiperiyar.

Members of the Committee tried to stage a protest at the Kerala border in Kumuli. However, police personnel stopped them. Association members raised slogans against the Kerala government and urged the minister to take back his statement. They urged the President of India to dismiss the Kerala Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine and Minister for Revenue Rajan for releasing water against the Supreme Court order.

They urged the Union Government to cancel permission for the construction of a new dam in Vandi Periyar. “We urge TN to take full control over Mullaiperiyar dam and strengthen the baby dam,” they demanded.

Following this, PR Pandian, addressing media persons, said, “There is no need to get permission from the Kerala government to cut the trees for strengthening the baby dam as the baby dam is under the control of TN government. ‘Rule Curve’ was set up by the Water Resources Commission of the Union Ministry,” he said.