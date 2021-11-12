Ex-minister Rajenthra Bhalaji, personal assistant accused of Aavin job fraud

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A petition was lodged at the office of the IG, South Zone, against former minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji and his personal assistant for allegedly cheating a 49-year-old man of Rs 30 lakh on the pretext of getting his relative the job of a manager at Aavin.

According to the petitioner, S Ravindran (49) of Sattur in Virudhunagar district, approached the former dairy minister’s personal assistant K Vijaya Nalathambi for a job for his relative Anand in Aavin at Virudhunagar district. Though Ravindran didn’t speak to Bhalaji in this regard, Nalathambi claimed the former minister was aware of the developments. In December 2020, he paid Rs 30 lakh, including Rs 3.8 lakh online, to Nalathambi.

Initially, Nalathambi allegedly sought Rs 25 lakh for the posting but obtained Rs 5 lakh extra saying the job was in high demand. Nalathambi always claimed the posting would be allocated soon but the day never came, Ravindran said.

At one point, Ravindran attempted to speed up the process ahead of the elections but Nalathambi said the next government too would be run by the AIADMK. After the election, he asked for the money back, but Nalathambi allegedly didn’t return it. Ravindran later lodged a complaint with the CM’s cell and also with the Virudhunagar SP.

During the inquiry, Nalathambi admitted he obtained the money but there was a delay in the inquiry by the department in getting back the money from Nalathambi. Ravindran claimed he could not pay the interest on the loans he took for the job. Moreover, he paid up only because Nalathami promised to return the money in case the job wasn’t given, he said.

