STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Grounded traditional boat fishers in Tamil Nadu reeling under monsoon blues

Fishermen with smaller fibreglass motorised boats, and non-motorised catamarans, fish closer to the shore, earning less than those with mechanised boats.

Published: 12th November 2021 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a fisherman used for representational purpose only.

Image of a fisherman used for representational purpose only. (Express Photo | TP Sooraj)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Traditional boat fishers, boat owners and the people in auxiliary livelihoods have been affected by successive restrictions during the monsoon.

Fishermen with smaller fibreglass motorised boats, and non-motorised catamarans, fish closer to the shore, earning less than those with mechanised boats.

Although every fisherman gets grounded during rough sea days, traditional fishers say they feel the pinch more. "We do not even go too far, and we fish within five to ten nautical miles. We earn around `500 per day. The State government gives about `6,000 as livelihood assistance. But it is hardly sufficient to manage our daily needs," said A Ravi, a fisherman from Kodiyakarai.

The State government provides `6,000 as one-time monsoon livelihood assistance in a year for a fishing family with a ration card. Over the past three weeks, the fishermen have been banned from fishing, making them struggle. A Nachiappan, a fisherman from Arukatuthurai, said, "We understand the weather is unpredictable but sometimes we are grounded way longer than is necessary. We cannot fish even nearby."

Monsoon months are usually calmer in the Palk Strait compared to Coromandel waters. Those who fancy fishing are equally affected as those who fish in the Coromandel waters. Other livelihoods also dependent on the traditional boat fishers such as engine mechanics, those mending nets, and tractor operators (who move boats to berth position) also get affected during the monsoon.

"Many people in auxiliary jobs or who depend on fishers do not get any government assistance. Their livelihood is completely dependent on the fishermen. They get more affected during this season," said M Rajini, a fisherman from Samanthampettai.

Fishermen in Nagapattinam district are grounded at the moment as they have been warned about another natural calamity expected to strike soon. An official from the Fisheries Department said, "We cannot take chances by relaxing the restrictions. We take calls by keeping any upcoming calamities in mind."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Traditional boat fishers monsoon restrictions
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp