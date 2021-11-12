Grounded traditional boat fishers in Tamil Nadu reeling under monsoon blues

Antony Fernando By

NAGAPATTINAM: Traditional boat fishers, boat owners and the people in auxiliary livelihoods have been affected by successive restrictions during the monsoon.

Fishermen with smaller fibreglass motorised boats, and non-motorised catamarans, fish closer to the shore, earning less than those with mechanised boats.

Although every fisherman gets grounded during rough sea days, traditional fishers say they feel the pinch more. "We do not even go too far, and we fish within five to ten nautical miles. We earn around `500 per day. The State government gives about `6,000 as livelihood assistance. But it is hardly sufficient to manage our daily needs," said A Ravi, a fisherman from Kodiyakarai.

The State government provides `6,000 as one-time monsoon livelihood assistance in a year for a fishing family with a ration card. Over the past three weeks, the fishermen have been banned from fishing, making them struggle. A Nachiappan, a fisherman from Arukatuthurai, said, "We understand the weather is unpredictable but sometimes we are grounded way longer than is necessary. We cannot fish even nearby."

Monsoon months are usually calmer in the Palk Strait compared to Coromandel waters. Those who fancy fishing are equally affected as those who fish in the Coromandel waters. Other livelihoods also dependent on the traditional boat fishers such as engine mechanics, those mending nets, and tractor operators (who move boats to berth position) also get affected during the monsoon.

"Many people in auxiliary jobs or who depend on fishers do not get any government assistance. Their livelihood is completely dependent on the fishermen. They get more affected during this season," said M Rajini, a fisherman from Samanthampettai.

Fishermen in Nagapattinam district are grounded at the moment as they have been warned about another natural calamity expected to strike soon. An official from the Fisheries Department said, "We cannot take chances by relaxing the restrictions. We take calls by keeping any upcoming calamities in mind."