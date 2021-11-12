17-year-old student dies by suicide in Coimbatore after being 'sexually harassed'; teacher held

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A teacher of a private school in the city was arrested on Friday after a former student, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by him, died by suicide.

This was following the complaint of parents of a plus-one student who hanged herself on Thursday alleged that their daughter faced sexual harassment from a teacher leading her to resort to the extreme step.

According to All Women Police (West), the 17-year-old girl was studying in Class XI in the school situated in RS Puram, and was sexually assaulted by Physics teacher K Mithun Chakkaravarthi (31). On Thursday night, the girl was found dead in her house at Ukkadam.

Sources said Chakkaravarthi sexually assaulted her repeatedly in March this year during special classes. She reportedly complained to the school management and they took action against him. Also, she was given counselling by the school management, police said. Her father denied this.

Two months ago, the family obtained TC from the school and enrolled her in the Corporation school at RS Puram. Around 4.45 pm on Thursday, she called her friend over phone and complained of stress. He came to her house around 7 pm and informed her parents. By then she had taken the extreme step.

She allegedly left behind a note mentioning two more names, apart from the teacher, as having sexually assaulted her. Also, police retrieved an audio clip purported to be the phone conversation between the victim and accused. Sources said the clip revealed Chakkaravarthi told her friends about the sexual assault. Police suspect he might have misbehaved with many students.

He was arrested and booked under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code, sections 9 (l) (whoever commits sexual assault on the child more than once or reputedly) and 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

Despite repeated attempts, the school management refused to comment on the issue. Chief Educational Officer (CEO) directed the District Education Officer to hold an inquiry in both schools. Members of SFI, AIDWA staged a protest near the district Collectorate on Friday demanding action against the perpetrator. Cadre of TPDK, SDPI, and DVK staged a protest in front of the school.

The victim's parents and relatives also staged a protest on Friday demanding to arrest the private school teacher.

Earlier, the school reportedly took action against the teacher based on the sexual harassment complaint.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050, or N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention 1800-121-203040 or ‘Vidiyal’ suicide prevention helpline run by Coimbatore police 0422-2300999.)