Renowned criminal lawyer Natarajan passes away at 90

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Senior criminal lawyer N Natarajan passed away in Chennai on Thursday due to age-related ailments. He was 90 and is survived by his wife and two children.

Known for his expertise and acumen in handling criminal cases, Natarajan had appeared in favour of late actor MR Radha in the case relating to the shooting of late chief minister and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran (MGR). He also represented the CBI in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

With his forceful arguments substantiated by evidence, he was instrumental in getting the death sentence of 22 of the 26 people convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case commuted. Several senior lawyers, including Tamil Nadu advocate general (AG) R Shanmugasundaram and NR Ilango, are notable among his juniors. Natarajan was considered very close to late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. Dignitaries including Chief Minister MK Stalin paid homage to the departed lawyer.