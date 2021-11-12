STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sexual harassment case: Woman IPS officer testifies

The woman officer alleged that she was harassed by the then special DGP, (under suspension), during bandobust duty for a CM meeting on February 22 this year. 

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A woman IPS officer allegedly harassed by a special DGP (suspended) testified at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Villupuram on Thursday. She was summoned on November 8 to give her statement at court.

The woman officer alleged that she was harassed by the then special DGP, (under suspension), during bandobust duty for a CM meeting on February 22 this year.  The second accused was the then SP of Chengalpattu, who had allegedly prevented the woman officer from going to Chennai to lodge a complaint against the DGP on that day. The SP was also placed under suspension. 

After framing of the charges against the accused, the CJM had summoned the complainant woman IPS officer and her husband to testify at court on November 11.  However, the woman officer alone was present on Thursday. The hearing lasted about six hours and CJM S Gopinathan adjourned the case for hearing on Friday.

