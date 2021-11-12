This Perambalur top cop has 25 books under his belt

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: If you think that a top police official who is on his way to duty would just be enjoying the cool breeze while the driver is at the wheel, think again. Here is a man who writes books while going to work, and also whenever he finds free time. A passion for writing poetry, which started during college days, has made him the proud author of 25 books on a variety of topics.

Today, Perambalur Superintendent of Police S Mani says his passion has been well recognised and his two sons will be proud of their father in the future. It is noteworthy that one of his sons recently made sketches for his book.

A Cuddalore native, Mani comes from an agriculture family. “I completed MSc, B.Ed. and started working as a medical representative in a private company. After a year, I began working as a teacher in a private school. That went on for another year. I then took training to sit for government competitive exams and got top rank in Group IV exams. I served as a Junior Assistant for two years, then took the Group I and II examinations. Securing top rank, I turned a police officer.”

Mani’s passion for writing began in 1991. “I started off writing poetry. A friend of mine would regularly give marks for the poems I wrote during college days. The bug bit me and my passion grew manifold from then on. I have written poetry for a whole day without taking a break. I am 50 years old today and might retire from the department in some years. However, there will no retirement from the world of writing, which I plan to continue for the rest of my life.”

Some of Mani’s books such as ‘Veyilil Nanaintha Mazhai,’ ‘Netri Surungiya Budhdhar’, ‘Moondru Varigalil Munnuru Poigal,’ ‘Varathin Ettavathu Naal’ and ‘Kannathu Poochi’ have been greatly appreciated. His first book was published in 2015.

Recounting a recent incident, Mani says, “My wife, my son and I all tested Covid positive a while ago and were admitted to hospital. I requested a neighbour to arrange for a person to take care of my other son, who was at home. An auto driver, who came to help without knowing that I was a policeman, later gave me the biggest and most pleasant surprise of my life. He asked for one of my books, ‘Moondru Varigalil Munnuru Poigal,’ in return for his help and not any money. This was like someone giving me a Nobel prize.”

Mani has served in various posts, including Assistant Section Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Additional Superintendent of Police, DSP in Core Cell and National Investigation Agency, Special Investigation Teams and Superintendent of Police in various districts such as Chennai, Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tiruvannamalai and Kanniyakumari.

The police official recently received the Chief Minister’s award for his service.