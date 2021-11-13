STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
22-year-old gets life term for sexual assault

A 22-year-old was awarded life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl, aged 10. He was also fined Rs 35,000.

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A 22-year-old was awarded life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl, aged 10. He was also fined Rs 35,000. The girl’s parents had filed a sexual assault complaint against one Ajith Kumar, resident of Arasarkulam in Nagudi, in February 2020. Based on that, the Aranthangi All Women’s Police arrested him under various sections of the POCSO Act on February 4. Judge R Sathya also directed the State government to give a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the girl’s family. 

