STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Adapt to latest technologies: Kanimozhi to students

The smart classroom and its equipment were sponsored by members and patrons of the Puraiyur Welfare Trust.

Published: 13th November 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

DMK MP Kanimozhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Children should adapt to the latest technologies and empower themselves to lead the world, said MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi while inaugurating a smart classroom at Panchayat Union Puraiyur Middle School in Alwarthirunagari on Thursday. Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Collector Dr K Senthil Rajand and other dignitaries were present.

The smart classroom and its equipment were sponsored by members and patrons of the Puraiyur Welfare Trust. They had earlier worked towards enhancing the school’s student strength from 15 a few years ago to 400 now. While appreciating the efforts of the welfare trust, Kanimozhi said, “It can not be denied that the government is supposed to fulfil all necessary needs of a school. However, in this remote village, the public have joined hands and established a smart classroom.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanimozhi
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp