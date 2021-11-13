Adapt to latest technologies: Kanimozhi to students

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Children should adapt to the latest technologies and empower themselves to lead the world, said MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi while inaugurating a smart classroom at Panchayat Union Puraiyur Middle School in Alwarthirunagari on Thursday. Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Collector Dr K Senthil Rajand and other dignitaries were present.

The smart classroom and its equipment were sponsored by members and patrons of the Puraiyur Welfare Trust. They had earlier worked towards enhancing the school’s student strength from 15 a few years ago to 400 now. While appreciating the efforts of the welfare trust, Kanimozhi said, “It can not be denied that the government is supposed to fulfil all necessary needs of a school. However, in this remote village, the public have joined hands and established a smart classroom.”

