Aid likely to salvage damaged paddy crops in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: A team of ministers led by Minister for Cooperation I Periyasamy on Friday inspected the areas in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur where paddy fields are inundated. After holding a review meeting with officials of various departments, the ministers visited Andami in Madukkur block, where crops are under water.

Talking to reporters, Periyasamy said, “As crops in Madukkur area have been under water for the last three days, the roots have started to rot. Once water completely drains out, Agriculture Department officials will advise the farmers on rejuvenating the crop, wherever possible. Farmers will be given fertilisers and other inputs. Though there were rains over the last few days, water level rose significantly after the spell of heavy rains on November 10.”

As regards a permanent solution to water stagnation in Andami area, he said various suggestions have been received. They would be studied and the best ones implemented. To a question on shortage of urea, Periyasamy said, “All fertilisers will be made available. Farmers can insure their crops even on Saturday and Sunday as Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Societies have been instructed to accept crop insurance premium even on those days. The team of ministers will submit its report to the government shortly.”

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Law S Regupathy, Rural Development Minister K R Periyakaruppan, Food Minister R Chakrapani, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan, Thanjavur Member of Parliament S S Palanimanickam and Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver were present.

Earlier at the meeting, farmers demanded a sum of Rs 30,000 per acre for crops damaged due to the recent rains. They also sought extension of the cut-off date to insure paddy crop from the current November 15 to December 15.

Special scheme

In Nagapattinam, minister Periyasamy said waterbodies and water ways will be desilted as per farmers’ requests and a scheme to help farmers would be recommended to the CM