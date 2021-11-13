STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Aid likely to salvage damaged paddy crops in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur

Ministers visit flooded paddy fields in delta districts; farmers to be given expert advice, fertilisers, and other inputs

Published: 13th November 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

A group of women gets busy with work at an inundated paddy field in Pulivalam near Tiruchy on Friday | m k ashok kumar

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: A team of ministers led by Minister for Cooperation I Periyasamy on Friday inspected the areas in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur where paddy fields are inundated. After holding a review meeting with officials of various departments, the ministers visited Andami in Madukkur block, where crops are under water. 

Talking to reporters, Periyasamy said, “As crops in Madukkur area have been under water for the last three days, the roots have started to rot. Once water completely drains out, Agriculture Department officials will advise the farmers on rejuvenating the crop, wherever possible. Farmers will be given fertilisers and other inputs. Though there were rains over the last few days, water level rose significantly after the spell of heavy rains on November 10.”

As regards a permanent solution to water stagnation in Andami area, he said various suggestions have been received. They would be studied and the best ones implemented. To a question on shortage of urea, Periyasamy said, “All fertilisers will be made available. Farmers can insure their crops even on Saturday and Sunday as Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Societies have been instructed to accept crop insurance premium even on those days. The team of ministers will submit its report to the government shortly.”

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Law S Regupathy, Rural Development Minister K R Periyakaruppan, Food Minister R Chakrapani, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan, Thanjavur Member of Parliament S S Palanimanickam and Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver were present.

Earlier at the meeting, farmers demanded a sum of Rs 30,000 per acre for crops damaged due to the recent rains. They also sought extension of the cut-off date to insure paddy crop from the current November 15 to December 15.

Special scheme
In Nagapattinam, minister Periyasamy said waterbodies and water ways will be desilted as per farmers’ requests and a scheme to help farmers would be recommended to the CM

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruvarur Thanjavur
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp