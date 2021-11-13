STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Booster for organic farming put on the backburner?

Recognising the importance of organic farming, the State government released a policy note in August which stated that a separate wing would be created in the agriculture department to focus on the se

Published: 13th November 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Organic farming

Representational image of farming.

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Recognising the importance of organic farming, the State government released a policy note in August which stated that a separate wing would be created in the agriculture department to focus on the sector. Farmers, however, allege that no steps have been taken in this direction.

Tamil Nadu Banana Growers Federation state general secretary G Ajeethan said, "Organic farming is a system of cultivation which requires pre-sowing practices and ensures that there are no chemical residue on the land. North-East monsoon brings copious rains in many districts. The State government could have encouraged farmers to prepare the soil for organic farming. However, no such notifications have been issued till now."

Saying that the government should focus on pre-sowing enrolments for organic farming, Ajeethan said, through this, the farmers would be able to apply for organic certification. He also sought subsidies for pre-sowing preparations. "It is also important to encourage the existing organic formers, and this is the right time to launch the scheme," he said.

S Srinivasan, a farmer, said, "First of all, the State government failed to create awareness on organic farming. Though there is a plan to introduce a separate wing for organic farming, the government's stand is not clear. Because, in most of the districts, many posts in agriculture, horticulture and seed certification wings are vacant. Without filling these, how can the government create a separate wing?"

Pointing out that the government had decided to shift the seed and organic certification office from Coimbatore to Chennai for official conveniences, the farmer said still the matter of separate wing was in the backburner. Also, no steps had been initiated on the government's assurance to extend financial assistance for procurement of organic inputs, pesticide, residue analysis and establishment of value addition units under the scheme, Srinivasan said.

Sources in the agriculture department said they had no idea when the government would issue an order for the organic farming development programme. Ramachandran, Assistant Director of Seed Certification, said the process was in progress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
organic farming policy note agriculture departmen
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp