Kanniyakumari receives heavy downpour

Sources said, a 27-year-old man who had gone to take bath in the water spill from Poigai Dam drowned, and fire and rescue personnel retrieved his body.

Published: 13th November 2021 05:19 AM

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL/SALEM/CHENNAI: As rains continue to lash Kannyakumari district, several areas, including Thovalai, Thirupathisaram, Kothaigramam,  Chenbagaramanputhur, Esanthimangalam, Nangankani and Thelanthi got inundated on Friday. 

Sources said, a 27-year-old man who had gone to take bath in the water spill from Poigai Dam drowned, and fire and rescue personnel retrieved his body. As several roads got flooded, buses plied only up to Erachakulam. Since the Nagercoil-Tirunelveli road got flooded near Ozhuginaseri, traffic was halted on the route.  A TNSTC official said vehicles going to Tirunelveli were diverted via Anjugramam. The downpour also damaged roads at Pechiparai Hills.

35 cm of rainfall recorded in Salem
Heavy rains lashed Salem district on Thursday night and continued till Friday morning. A total of 35 cm rainfall was recorded including 7.2 cm in Yercaud, 4.8 cm in Kadaiyampatti, 3.2 cm each in Edappadi and in Sankagiri, and 1.6 cm in Salem city. A holiday was declared on Friday for schools in the district. 

12,150 cusecs of water released from Mettur Dam
According to Tamil Nadu State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Ramachandran, 12,150 cusecs is being released from Mettur dam, 2,718 cusecs from Red Hills, 1,646 cusecs from Chembarambakkam, 15,000 cusecs from Poonai dam in Vellore district, 18,000 cusecs from Poondi reservoir, 2,455 cusecs from Chozhavaram reservoir and 1,319 from Veeranam lake.

