Plea to govt to list Kadar tribe as vulnerable group

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With no significant rise in its population since 1972 and only a few dozen families living in Anaimalai Hills, activists have called upon the State government to list Kadar tribals under the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG) and protect their culture, language, etc. They pointed out that Kerala has listed them under PVTG. Including Kadars, believed to be among the ancient tribes in south India, under PVTG would pave the way for Union government to allot funds and create basic amenities apart from implementing special schemes for them.

According to sources, a government survey conducted in 1972 estimated that 168-172 Kadar families were living in six hamlets in Anaimalai Hills. A 2011 survey, conducted by an NGO, revealed presence of 190 families, which implied that there was no significant increase in their population for decades.

Sources said in 2012, 69 families lived in Nedunkundru, and now the number dwindled to 38. The decline was attributed to rampant unnatural deaths and increasing infertility. A recent study by an NGO found that one in four Kadar tribal couples was childless. Lack of access to health facilities and marrying within the community were also cited as reasons.

S Thanaraj, tribal activist and state coordinator of Ekta Parishad, said, "Kadars meet all criteria to be included under PVTG. The population is low and their society and habits date back to pre-agriculture days. Kerala government has already listed them under PVTG. Many members of the tribal group living in ATR have blood relatives in Kerala. The habitations of the tribals are not restricted to the State boundaries. They have been living in the Western Ghats since 2,000 years ago."

Over the years, they turned from hunting to farming and other jobs, Thanaraj said adding that their language is a mix of Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. "They still believe nature obeys their words. If it rains before a wedding, they light a hanging coconut and beseech the Varuna Bhagavan (rain god) to stop the rain. They also conduct prayers seeking rainfall," he said.

"Like Kadars, the State government should also include Paliyar, Muduvar Malaimalasar, Kaniyarkal and Pulyarkal under PVTG," Thanaraj demanded

When contacted, Tribal Welfare Department Director Rahul told TNIE that they had not yet received representations about the demand. The request would be considered only after holding discussions with Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Minister, he added.

Only recently, 23 Kadar families got pattas for homestead at Theppakulamedu near Valparai in Anaimalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) after two and a half years of struggle.