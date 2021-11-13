STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ramanathapuram: Doctor arrested for abetting wife’s suicide

According to sources, Dr Sugantha (31) from Indira Nagar was working as Assistant Medical Officer at Devipattinam PHC.

Published: 13th November 2021

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A 33-year-old doctor pursuing post-graduation at AIIMS, New Delhi was arrested by Ramanathapuram Bazaar police on Friday, on charges of abetting the suicide of his wife, hours after his in-laws and their villagers laid siege to the Superintendent of Police office.

According to sources, Dr Sugantha (31) from Indira Nagar was working as Assistant Medical Officer at Devipattinam PHC. She married Sadaiyanvalasai-native Dr Maheswaran, who is pursuing a PG degree at AIIMS, in 2019. “Our daughter, who went to live with her husband in Delhi for a month in October was subjected to domestic violence. He objected to her working or studying further,” her parents alleged. 

Later, the couple returned to Ramanathapuram and Sugantha attempted suicide on November 7. She was rushed to a private medical college hospital in Madurai, but she died on Friday despite treatment. Soon, her parents and villagers laid seige to Superintendent of Police E Karthik’s office.

In the evening, Maheswaran surrendered before the police, and his arrest was registered.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

