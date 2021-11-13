STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sexagenarian slapped with 29-year jail term for sexually assaulting minor girls

The Mahila Court on Friday sentenced a 60-year-old man to 29 years in jail under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting three minor girls over the past two years.

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KARUR: The Mahila Court on Friday sentenced a 60-year-old man to 29 years in jail under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting three minor girls over the past two years. Ganapathy of Vengamedu, a daily wage labourer, had assaulted the girls studying in Class 10, 11 and 12, who were sisters. He had committed the crime under the pretext of conducting a ‘pooja.’ The girls’ mother had sent them to the man, believing his words. However, he continuously assaulted them. 

