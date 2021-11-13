STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu must put a stop to such incidents: Kamal Haasan expresses shock over schoolgirl's suicide

The incident, which has sparked protests in Tamil Nadu, saw the RS Puram police arrest a physics teacher identified as Mithun Chakravarthy in connection with the case on Friday.

Published: 13th November 2021 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo| EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has expressed shock at the suicide of a schoolgirl in Coimbatore. The teenage girl resorted to the extreme step after being sexually harassed by one of her school teachers.

Tweeting in Tamil, the actor said that those responsible for the death of the student must be punished and that the state of Tamil Nadu must put a stop to such incidents. The incident, which has sparked protests in Tamil Nadu, saw the RS Puram police arrest a physics teacher identified as Mithun Chakkaravarthy in connection with the case on Friday.

The police have registered a case under different sections of the POCSO Act against him. On Saturday, the police filed a case under the POCSO Act against the school principal as well.

