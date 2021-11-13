Tamil Nadu must put a stop to such incidents: Kamal Haasan expresses shock over schoolgirl's suicide

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has expressed shock at the suicide of a schoolgirl in Coimbatore. The teenage girl resorted to the extreme step after being sexually harassed by one of her school teachers.

பாலியல் தொல்லையால் கோவையில் பள்ளி மாணவி தற்கொலை செய்துகொண்ட சம்பவம் அதிர்ச்சியளிக்கிறது. அவரது மரணத்திற்குக் காரணமானவர்கள் தண்டிக்கப்படவேண்டும். வேலியே பயிரை மேயும் அவலத்திற்குத் தமிழகம் முற்றுப்புள்ளி வைக்கவேண்டும். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 12, 2021

Tweeting in Tamil, the actor said that those responsible for the death of the student must be punished and that the state of Tamil Nadu must put a stop to such incidents. The incident, which has sparked protests in Tamil Nadu, saw the RS Puram police arrest a physics teacher identified as Mithun Chakkaravarthy in connection with the case on Friday.

The police have registered a case under different sections of the POCSO Act against him. On Saturday, the police filed a case under the POCSO Act against the school principal as well.