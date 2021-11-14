STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Erode: Deputy tahsildar, VAO caught red-handed taking bribes

The DVAC caught the deputy tahsildar of Nambiyur, Elathur Village Administrative Officer (VAO) and a broker red-handed while they were getting bribes. 

Published: 14th November 2021

By Express News Service

The DVAC said, Rathinasamy, a farmer from Koodakarai village, had approached the Elathur VAO Ramji to get proof for his land. Ramji through broker Muthukumar demanded Rs 50,000 for issuing the certificate. Following this, Rathinasamy reported the incident to the DVAC officials.

The officials reportedly gave him chemical-laced currency notes amounting to Rs 20,000 and asked him to give it to Ramji as the first instalment. VAO Ramji was caught by the DVAC when he received the amount from Rathinasamy near the Irugalur panchayat office. Subsequently, Muthukumar was also caught.

During the investigation, Ramji revealed he received the bribe at the behest of Nambiyur deputy tahsildar Azhagesan. DVAC also conducted raids at Azhagesan’s house at Anthiyur and seized Rs 5,33,900 cash of  on Saturday. A probe is on.

Caught in the act
VAO Ramji was caught by DVAC when he received the amount from Rathinasamy near the office

