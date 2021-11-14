Erode: Deputy tahsildar, VAO caught red-handed taking bribes

By Express News Service

ERODE: The DVAC caught the deputy tahsildar of Nambiyur, Elathur Village Administrative Officer (VAO) and a broker red-handed while they were getting bribes.

The DVAC said, Rathinasamy, a farmer from Koodakarai village, had approached the Elathur VAO Ramji to get proof for his land. Ramji through broker Muthukumar demanded Rs 50,000 for issuing the certificate. Following this, Rathinasamy reported the incident to the DVAC officials.

The officials reportedly gave him chemical-laced currency notes amounting to Rs 20,000 and asked him to give it to Ramji as the first instalment. VAO Ramji was caught by the DVAC when he received the amount from Rathinasamy near the Irugalur panchayat office. Subsequently, Muthukumar was also caught.

During the investigation, Ramji revealed he received the bribe at the behest of Nambiyur deputy tahsildar Azhagesan. DVAC also conducted raids at Azhagesan’s house at Anthiyur and seized Rs 5,33,900 cash of on Saturday. A probe is on.

