Find out what’s keeping rural kids away from school: Madras HC tells TN govt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to look into the issues keeping rural children from attending school after a long break due to the pandemic. It also told the government to examine the difficulties parents face in getting their children’s transfer certificates (TCs) after moving back to their native villages.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu issued these orders on Friday while hearing a petition filed by S Vasuki, secretary of Thamizhaga Pengal Iyakkam. The petitioner had pointed out several problems pertaining to education after schools were shut during the protracted lockdown, the court said.

It pointed out two issues keeping children from schools — lack of enthusiasm among children and parents, particularly in rural areas, to return to school after about 18 months, and the difficulties faced by those who returned to their hometowns in obtaining transfer certificates from government schools.

Advocate General (AG) R Shanmugasundaram sought time to look into the matter as the court wanted the government to examine whether these were the real problems or there were others, and suggest steps to resolve the issues. The government was given 10 days to submit a report, and the matter was posted to November 24.

The petition, which was filed in June, said children from government and government-aided schools cannot afford computers or mobile phones to attend online classes, and this has created a gap between students of government and private schools.

The petitioner had prayed for the court to order the Tamil Nadu government to form committees comprising NGOs and activists at the district/taluk/panchayat levels to ensure children do not drop out of school. She said there is a lack of enthusiasm among most government-school students in returning to class.

‘Resolve dispute over sthothrapadam recitation’

Chennai: The Madras High Court directed the joint commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department in Kancheepuram to resolve the dispute over rendering recitation of sthothrapadam by the Tenkalai sect on the fifth day (Mohini Alankaram) of the Brahmotsavam at the Devarajaswamy temple located at Chinna Kancheepuram. Disposing of a petition filed by TA Ranganathan of Tenkalai sect, Justice R Suresh Kumar passed the order. The judge observed that this court, at this juncture, cannot go into the details of the decisions made and orders issued by the court in 1882 and 1961 as it is necessarily a matter to be resolved by the Joint Commissioner of HR&CE Department as such power or procedure is contemplated under Section 63 of the HR&CE Act.

Evict clinic defaulting on temple land rent: HC

Chennai: The court ordered the eviction of a clinic from a temple property in Villupuram on the grounds of defaulting payment of rent to the temple authorities. Dismissing a petition filed by Dr K Thiyagarajan, who has been running an SR Clinic at Thiru Vi Ka Street, Justice R Suresh Kumar said, “... as he is an admitted chronic defaulter of rent payable to the temple authorities, by virtue of that he should be treated only as an encroacher as per the aforesaid provisions of the HR&CE Act. Accordingly, an encroacher can be removed in the manner known to law especially under the provisions of the HR&CE Act.” He ordered his eviction, besides recovering the arrears from him under the Revenue Recovery Act. The petitioner took the property to the extent of 364.50 sq ft belonging to the Anjaneyaswamy temple in 1985.

Charging stamp vendors for ‘cash-handling’ illegal

Chennai: The Madras High Court declared the collection of cash-handling charges by the State Bank of India (SBI) from stamp vendors for cash deposits in government accounts illegal in a recent order. Justice SM Subramaniam issued the orders on a batch of petitions filed by stamp vendors, who questioned the rationale behind collecting such charges from them for the money paid to government accounts. “Collection of cash-handling charges from the stamp vendors by the second and third respondents (SBI) is declared illegal and without any authority,” the judge said and directed the SBI authorities not to continue the practice. The general manager of SBI’s local head office was directed to communicate the order, along with necessary circular/instructions, to all the branches and upload the same on its official website.

HC orders release of Panamanian vessel

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ordered the release of the Panamanian flagship vessel MV Navios Venus, which collided with a mechanised boat last month, injuring two fishermen. The court had ordered the detention of the ship at Mumbai port two weeks ago following a petition filed by the owner of the mechanised boat, one P Rajamani, seeking compensation. When Justice CV Karthikeyan heard the case on Thursday, it was informed that the master of the foreign vessel agreed to pay Rs 70 lakh to the injured fishermen and settle the issue mutually. Recording the same, the judge directed the Mumbai Port Trust authorities to release the vessel. He directed the vessel’s master to execute an undertaking letter to deposit a portion of the compensation — Rs 50 lakh — demanded by the injured fishermen.