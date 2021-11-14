Woman dies, daughter feared dead after monstrous rock falls on house in Tamil Nadu's Vellore

Shyamsundar N By

Express News Service

VELLORE: A woman died and her daughter was feared dead after a monstrous rock fell on their house at Kagithapattarai in Vellore on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ramani, who was around 50 years old.

The house, which had asbestos roofing, was located at the foothills of a hillock, surrounded by a few more houses.

The rock slipped from the hillock a few feet down and fell on the house crushing its wall and ceiling.

After heavy rain on Sunday noon, following the incessant rains for the past few days, the earth under the rock loosened and could have caused its fall.

Ramani and her daughter, Nishanthi, were trapped inside the house at the time of the incident, which happened at around 4.00 pm, police sources said.

Following information, Superintendent of Police S. Selvakumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Albert John, and a police team, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Vishnupriya, and a medical team rushed to the spot.

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) department personnel launched a search operation.

"We managed to rescue Ramani but she died within a few hours. The search is on to find another victim, Nishanthi, who is trapped inside the rubbles," RDO Vishnupriya told Express.

A few hours into the operation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel from Arakkonam began their operation.

Meanwhile, officials were making announcements through Public Address System (PAS) requesting the neighbours to leave their houses until normalcy is restored.

Ramani was survived by her husband, a son and daughter.

"They moved in only a week ago as the house they stayed in before was leaking due to rains. Ramani's son Karthi, who is working in Chennai, was informed and he is on his way. Her husband, Pichandi, is a tea master," said a neighbour.

Further probe is on.