STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman dies, daughter feared dead after monstrous rock falls on house in Tamil Nadu's Vellore

The house, which had asbestos roofing, was located at the foothills of a hillock, surrounded by a few more houses.

Published: 14th November 2021 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Kagithapattarai in Vellore on Sunday.

Kagithapattarai in Vellore on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Dinesh)

By Shyamsundar N
Express News Service

VELLORE: A woman died and her daughter was feared dead after a monstrous rock fell on their house at Kagithapattarai in Vellore on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ramani, who was around 50 years old.

The house, which had asbestos roofing, was located at the foothills of a hillock, surrounded by a few more houses.

The rock slipped from the hillock a few feet down and fell on the house crushing its wall and ceiling.

After heavy rain on Sunday noon, following the incessant rains for the past few days, the earth under the rock loosened and could have caused its fall.

Ramani and her daughter, Nishanthi, were trapped inside the house at the time of the incident, which happened at around 4.00 pm, police sources said.

Following information, Superintendent of Police S. Selvakumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Albert John, and a police team, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Vishnupriya, and a medical team rushed to the spot.

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) department personnel launched a search operation.

"We managed to rescue Ramani but she died within a few hours. The search is on to find another victim, Nishanthi, who is trapped inside the rubbles," RDO Vishnupriya told Express.

A few hours into the operation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel from Arakkonam began their operation.

Meanwhile, officials were making announcements through Public Address System (PAS) requesting the neighbours to leave their houses until normalcy is restored.

Ramani was survived by her husband, a son and daughter.

"They moved in only a week ago as the house they stayed in before was leaking due to rains. Ramani's son Karthi, who is working in Chennai, was informed and he is on his way. Her husband, Pichandi, is a tea master," said a neighbour.

Further probe is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellore Vellore rock accident Tamil Nadu
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp