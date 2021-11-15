Fields submerged due to non-restoration of Marudaiyaru river in TN, farmers demand action 

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Over 15 acres of paddy and maize fields were submerged due to the non-renovation of the Marudaiyaru river at Panangur in the district.

Residents said since the situation is the same every year, the authorities should immediately renovate the river. The Marudaiyaru river runs for around 3-4 km at Panangur village of Kunnam taluk. More than 200 acres of paddy and maize have been cultivated along the river. As the Seemai Karuvelam trees grow high in the river, it overflows during the rainy season and enters the farmlands.

People have been petitioning the district administration for five years to remove all these trees. But so far no action has been taken. In this situation, due to heavy rains, the river water submerged over 15 acres of paddy and maize, following which the farmers in the district destroyed the rotten crops and planted them again.

Perambalur Revenue Divisional Officer S Niraimathi and Kunnam and Alathur revenue officials visited the spot and assured the farmers that action would be taken to remove the Seemai Karuvelam trees.

G Velusamy, a farmer of Panangur, told The New Indian Express, "I planted paddy and maize on three acres. The entire crop was submerged in water. So far, I have spent Rs 20,000 on it. I thought I would get a good yield, however, I only got a loss. Similarly, some other farmers' fields were also submerged in water. The authorities should calculate the affected lands and provide appropriate compensation."

Another resident M Sivasankar said, "As the Marudaiyaru river is not renovated, the Seemai trees in the river prevent water from flowing into it and leads it into our fields. This not only affects our villages but also many other villages across the river banks every year. The authorities concerned have inspected and promised to take action on this. However, they should pay additional attention to this before the next spell of rain."

"Moreover, the authorities release sewage water from the Neduvasal Underground Sewage Treatment Plant without properly treating it. This causes the water to become muddy and stinky. This should also be prevented immediately," he added

When The New Indian Express contacted RDO Niramathi, she said, "The government has asked us for a report on which waterbodies should be maintained in the district. Accordingly, we have inspected several places, including Panangur, and have sent a proposal to the government for maintaining the Marudaiyaru river and its streams."