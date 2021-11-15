STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kovai traders in TK market left high and dry without water

Some traders alleged that the civic body had disconnected the water supply to prevent crowding in front of the temple where the tap is located.

Published: 15th November 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Water supply

Representational image

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Traders of Thiyagi Kumaran (TK) Market at Raja Street are forced to shell out money from their pockets to quench their thirst for the past few years. This is because the water supply to a public tap in the vicinity was disconnected several years ago.

A vegetable trader HMS Babu (55) said, "The water supply to the public tap near the temple at TK Market was disconnected after the temple administration changed its entrance. Until then, the public tap benefitted a score of people including traders, daily wage labourers and shopkeepers."

Another trader K Navas (38) said he brings bottled drinking water from his house. "Once the water bottle is empty, we buy 20 litres water can for `35. All vegetable shops in the market have bubble top water cans to quench their thirst," he added. 

Some traders alleged that the civic body had disconnected the water supply to prevent crowding in front of the temple where the tap is located. However, many said the Siruvani water supplied through the pipe had brought them succour whenever they were thirsty. 

Speaking to TNIE, president of Kovai TK Market Anaithu Kaikani Viyabarigal Sangam M Rajendran said, "About 5,000 people are directly and indirectly linked to TK market as there are over 1,000 shops here. As the water supply to the public tap has been suspended, we are forced to shell out money from our pockets."

A petition was sent to the Chief Minister's Special Cell seeking resumption of water supply in, Rajendran added.  When contacted, a corporation official, seeking anonymity, said he would check the issue.

