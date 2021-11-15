Outraged at actor Suriya, PMK cadre stop screening of Vel

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: As part of the row over the controversial portrayal of Vanniyars in recently-released Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim, PMK functionaries on Sunday stopped the screening of another film of the actor at a theatre in Mayiladuthurai.

Learning of the screening of the 2007 film, Vel — also starring Suriya — at Pearless Theatre on Sunday morning, PMK cadre led by district secretary ‘Sitthamalli’ A Palanisamy stormed into the theatre manager’s room. Claiming the actor had hurt their caste sentiments, they forced the management to stop the screening.

The 50-odd party functionaries also raised slogans against Suriya for the alleged controversial depiction of the Vanniyar community in Jai Bhim. Following this, the theatre management reportedly promised to stop the screening, and cancelled the rest of the shows for the day.

The incident follows a petition that PMK workers earlier in the day submitted to Mayiladuthurai SP G Suguna Singh demanding actor Suriya’s arrest. Palanisamy also announced a bounty of `1 lakh for anyone who assaults the actor when he visits the district.