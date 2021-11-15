STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Hospital manager, doctor booked for sexually assaulting teen 

An orthopedic doctor and a hospital manager were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

Published: 15th November 2021 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KARUR:  An orthopedic doctor and a hospital manager were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. According to police, the victim often used to visit the hospital as her mother was working there. On Saturday, her mother had gone out of town to sell some property. 

Knowing this, the suspect, Rajinikanth (55), an orthopedic doctor who is also the chairman of a hospital, had contacted the girl through her mother’s phone number and asked her come to the hospital citing some reasons, according to police. 

Based on that, she went to the hospital, where hospital manager Saravanan took her to the doctor’s room. The incident came to light after the girl narrated the episode to her mother. She immediately filed a complaint at the Karur All Women Police Station, following which a case was registered against Rajinikanth and Saravanan and they were booked under the POCSO Act. A search is on for the duo.

Was called to hospital 
When the victim’s mother, a worker at the hospital, was out of town, the doctor called the girl to the hospital. When she reached the place, the manager took her to the doctor’s room

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hosiptal managerassaults teen POSCO Tamil Nadu assault case
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp