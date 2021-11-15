Tamil Nadu: Hospital manager, doctor booked for sexually assaulting teen 

By Express News Service

KARUR: An orthopedic doctor and a hospital manager were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. According to police, the victim often used to visit the hospital as her mother was working there. On Saturday, her mother had gone out of town to sell some property.

Knowing this, the suspect, Rajinikanth (55), an orthopedic doctor who is also the chairman of a hospital, had contacted the girl through her mother’s phone number and asked her come to the hospital citing some reasons, according to police.

Based on that, she went to the hospital, where hospital manager Saravanan took her to the doctor’s room. The incident came to light after the girl narrated the episode to her mother. She immediately filed a complaint at the Karur All Women Police Station, following which a case was registered against Rajinikanth and Saravanan and they were booked under the POCSO Act. A search is on for the duo.

Was called to hospital

When the victim’s mother, a worker at the hospital, was out of town, the doctor called the girl to the hospital. When she reached the place, the manager took her to the doctor’s room