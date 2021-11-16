70-yr-old woman's long battle for a waterbody

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: She had lost her husband. She had nobody to support her. And she was over 50 years old. However, she has been repeatedly coming to the Collectorate in Perambalur for over a 100 times in the past two decades, demanding the removal of encroachments on a lake. Though she finally did succeed by approaching the court, officials are yet to take action in this regard.

Now 70, Nallambaal, is working as an agriculture labourer in Nannai village of Kunnam taluk. Ever since her husband died 20 years ago, she has been living alone in a rented house as she has no children.

According to sources, a lake spread over 7.8 acres had been serving as a major drinking water source in the village a couple of decades ago. Over the years, water level went down and some persons had built houses on the dried up stretches of the lake.

Seeking removal of these encroachments, Nallambaal had been mobilising villagers and submitting petitions to the panchayat, Veppur Block Development Officer, Kunnam tahsildar and Collector from 2001. Even when the other villagers gave up the attempt, Nallambaal kept coming to the Collectorate all these years, seeking removal of the encroachments.

In 2013, she filed a case in the Madras High Court and got a verdict in her favour. However, no action has been taken on this until now. On Monday, a heartbroken Nallambaal, once again, turned up with a petition to meet Collector P Sri Venkata Priya, seeking removal of the encroachments.

Speaking to TNIE, Nallambaal said, "The lake had been serving all the villagers. Suddenly, when there was a drought, people dug borewells and started using them. Later, the lake dried up owing to lack of maintenance. Some persons, including those who are in government jobs, occupied the lake and its waterways and built houses. I have spent many days on the banks of this lake. But, I do not know how the authorities allowed houses to be built on a waterbody. I have proof showing that houses have indeed been built on a lake and not any other piece of land. With the lake's waterways also occupied, there has been no way for water to come to the lake. Some people even tried to pay me into silence. But, I will accept nothing else but a proper restoration of the lake. I will continue my struggle."

TNIE tried contacting the Collector, District Revenue Officer and Revenue Divisional Officer, but failed.

Commenting on this issue, Kunnam tahsildar V Anitha said, "I took charge recently (a month ago). So I do not know about this issue. I will look into it."