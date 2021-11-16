STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore: Police intensify probe into student’s death

Police on Monday intensified investigation into the death of the 17-year-old girl who allegedly was sexually assaulted by a school teacher.

Students and members of various organisations participate in a rally during the funeral of the student who died by suicide, in Coimbatore on Sunday | U Rakesh Kumar

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Police on Monday intensified investigation into the death of the 17-year-old girl who allegedly was sexually assaulted by a school teacher. Deputy Commissioner of Police (L&O) T Jayachandran said they are verifying if the note doing the rounds on social media was written by the victim.

The note accuses the grandfather and father of two girls of misbehaving with the victim. “We cannot yet establish if the note was written by the victim. We are verifying the handwriting,” Jayachandran said. If it turns out to be the girl’s handwriting, the probe would be expanded to find out if she was sexually assaulted by other persons.

Sources said police would move the Special Court for POCSO Act cases seeking week-long custody of school principal Meera Jackson alias Mini Jackson and Mithun Chakravarthy, the teacher accused of sexually assaulting the girl. Mithun is lodged in Udumlai sub-jail, and Meera is lodged at Coimbatore central prison,  sources said.

