Dowry death: Woman dies by suicide in Sivaganga

SIVAGANGA: The daughter-in-law of a former judge, Justice P Selvam, allegedly died by suicide here on Saturday. The deceased, R Ramulakshmi (22) of Poolankuruchi got married to Raja alias Urimaiya of in Sivaganga in 2019.

Raja’s mother Selvi and his sister Mahesh used to harass her, demanding dowry, said Ramulakshmi’s mother. A police inquiry is on.

(Assistance to those having suicidal thoughts is available at Tamil Nadu Health Department Helpline number 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline number 044-24640050.)