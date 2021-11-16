Month on, 23 fishermen released from Sri Lankan captivity

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The 23 fishermen from the district, detained by Sri Lankan authorities, were released Monday. The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 23 fishermen from Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts, southeast of Kodiyakarai for allegedly venturing into Sri Lankan waters on October 13.

They were produced before a court in Point Pedro that remanded them to judicial custody for 15 days till October 28. The fishers were lodged in the naval base in Karainagar due to the pandemic. The court extended their remand for another 15 days till November 11. The fishers were moved to Jaffna Prison later. The court later ordered their release on Monday.

According to sources, the fishermen would be deported to India this week. Their boats have been reportedly attached by the Sri Lankan government. Although the fishers expressed relief at the news, the families of two boat owners from Akkaraipettai have requested the Union and Tamil Nadu to release the vessels along with the fishermen.

The Fisheries Department officials told TNIE they are yet to receive official communication from the Ministry of External Affairs regarding this.

According to Sri Lankan sources and authorities concerned, the released fishermen have been handed over to the Consulate General of India in Jaffna. They will shortly be moved to a camp in Colombo district.