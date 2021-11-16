STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Month on, 23 fishermen released from Sri Lankan captivity

The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 23 fishermen from Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts, southeast of Kodiyakarai for allegedly venturing into Sri Lankan waters on October 13. 

Published: 16th November 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Fisherman

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The 23 fishermen from the district, detained by Sri Lankan authorities, were released Monday. The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 23 fishermen from Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts, southeast of Kodiyakarai for allegedly venturing into Sri Lankan waters on October 13. 

They were produced before a court in Point Pedro that remanded them to judicial custody for 15 days till October 28. The fishers were lodged in the naval base in Karainagar due to the pandemic. The court extended their remand for another 15 days till November 11. The fishers were moved to Jaffna Prison later. The court later ordered their release on Monday. 

According to sources, the fishermen would be deported to India this week. Their boats have been reportedly attached by the Sri Lankan government. Although the fishers expressed relief at the news, the families of two boat owners from Akkaraipettai have requested the Union and Tamil Nadu to release the vessels along with the fishermen. 

The Fisheries Department officials told TNIE they are yet to receive official communication from the Ministry of External Affairs regarding this. 
According to Sri Lankan sources and authorities concerned, the released fishermen have been handed over to the Consulate General of India in Jaffna. They will shortly be moved to a camp in Colombo district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka fishermen Sri Lankan Navy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp