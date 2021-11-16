Namakku Naame Thittam gaining traction in Salem

M Sabari By

Express News Service

SALEM: Salem City Municipal Corporation (SCMC) has planned to carry out 500 works at a total cost of Rs 100 crore under the State government's Namakku Naame Thittam. Under the scheme, works are to be carried out with one-third of the cost from public contribution, and the rest is borne by the State government. Noting that they need Rs 33 crore as a public contribution to executing the works, an SCMC official said the corporation was planning to hold meetings with industries and companies to seek their contribution.

The public can choose the works and execute them as per the guidelines of the scheme. The public contribution has to be remitted by means of a demand draft (DD) to the Collector or the concerned local body head in the name of Namakku Naame Thittam. Contributions from local bodies, universities, or public sector undertakings will not be accepted under this scheme.

In the second week of October, the SCMC conducted a meeting with over 150 residential associations. In the meeting, SCMC Commissioner Christuraj explained the scheme and urged people to come forward and contribute to the works that need to be implemented in their localities. SCMC Commissioner said, "We have received Rs 25 lakh as a public contribution for five works, and as SCMC contribution, we have given Rs 50 lakh. These works will begin soon at the total cost of Rs 75 lakh." The contributions have been made for works such as the construction of stormwater drainage, sewage channels and water pipelines.

A senior SCMC official told TNIE, "Under Namakku Naame scheme, initially we shortlisted 903 works to be carried out at a cost of Rs 202 crore. For that, the public contribution was estimated at Rs 66 crore. However, since the amount was huge, we transferred 403 works under the existing government schemes. Now, we have 500 works to be carried out in the SCMC limits and need Rs 100 crore for executing them. We need Rs 33 crore of the cost as a public contribution. We are planning to hold meetings with industries and companies seeking contributions to carry out these works. There are 83 corporation schools in SCMC. We aim to renovate buildings and toilets in these schools under the scheme."

